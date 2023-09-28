Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.83. 1,277,022 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

