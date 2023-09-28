Brady Family Wealth LLC Purchases 150 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $80.04. The company had a trading volume of 292,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,264. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.