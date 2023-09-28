ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,416 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,184 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,701,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,095,000 after acquiring an additional 276,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.37. The company had a trading volume of 765,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.27. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $116.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

