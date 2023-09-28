ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,445,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,381,000 after purchasing an additional 260,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,676,000 after buying an additional 907,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,602,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after buying an additional 734,754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,769,000 after buying an additional 702,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,673,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,397,000 after buying an additional 402,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.86. 227,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,966. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.