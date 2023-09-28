iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,065,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731,859 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $93,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,229. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

