Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 914,818 Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC – Free Report) by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914,818 shares during the period. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF comprises 0.8% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 68.48% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF worth $25,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 1,166.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 183.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the period.

CLSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.20. 593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $21.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth. The fund uses a proprietary algo to identify attractive sectors at any given time in the business cycle.

