Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $92.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

