Planning Directions Inc. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $207.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

