Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $268.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 3 Reasons Micron is a Buy on Market Weakness
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.