Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $268.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.