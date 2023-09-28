Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 2.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $120.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.56. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

