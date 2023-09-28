Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

