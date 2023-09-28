Golden State Equity Partners Invests $411,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc grew its position in S&P Global by 6.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,394,328 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $363.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.11 and its 200 day moving average is $374.95. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

