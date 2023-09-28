Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,282 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% in the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 581,948 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,872 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.19. 606,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,668,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.