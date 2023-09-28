Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) PT Raised to $180.00 at Truist Financial

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FERG. Raymond James began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,144.25.

FERG opened at $163.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.95.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Ferguson’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 168.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ferguson by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $910,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,497,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,283,000 after acquiring an additional 122,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5,880.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

