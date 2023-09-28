Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.73. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

