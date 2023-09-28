Darrow Company Inc. Raises Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Darrow Company Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $13,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,808,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,173,000 after buying an additional 1,598,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,389,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,299,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,935,000 after purchasing an additional 139,748 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 881,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,070,000 after purchasing an additional 259,410 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 845,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,817,000 after purchasing an additional 212,140 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

