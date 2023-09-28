Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

