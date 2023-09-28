West Oak Capital LLC Sells 555 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $269.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.73. The stock has a market cap of $143.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.