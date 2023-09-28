Weaver Consulting Group Invests $215,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.