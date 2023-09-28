Wallington Asset Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

