Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Albemarle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.76.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALB opened at $162.62 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $162.00 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.