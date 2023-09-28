Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 46,433 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 105.6% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in Medtronic by 17.7% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.85%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

