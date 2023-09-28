Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average is $114.35. Paychex has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 113.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

