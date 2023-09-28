Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,443 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,060,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.37 and its 200-day moving average is $158.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

