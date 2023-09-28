Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 143 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $264.98 on Thursday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $260.89 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.80.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

