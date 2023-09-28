Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 767 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 36.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 0.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Realty Income by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 87,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Realty Income by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,601,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,855,000 after buying an additional 336,827 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.34.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66.

The company also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

