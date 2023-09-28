Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $207.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

