25 LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

25 LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

