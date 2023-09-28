Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,990 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of CarMax worth $32,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 2.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 4.7% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $1,330,600.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,504 shares of company stock worth $21,759,505. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

