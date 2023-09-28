Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 4,451 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,699 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 4.9% in the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its stake in Adobe by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Adobe by 18.3% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.52.

Adobe Stock Down 0.7 %

Adobe stock opened at $502.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $530.79 and its 200-day moving average is $453.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.85 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

