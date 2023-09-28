Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 176 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after acquiring an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $914.17 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $696.72 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $938.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $917.07. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

