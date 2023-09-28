Ninety One UK Ltd Has $55.41 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,132 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $55,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Teck Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,723,000 after buying an additional 616,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $291,283,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Teck Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,656,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,076,000 after purchasing an additional 481,624 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teck Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,600,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,417 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

TECK stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

