Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

