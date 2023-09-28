Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 29,100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.58. 124,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,089. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.21. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.