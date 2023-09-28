Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average is $95.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

