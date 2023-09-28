Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after purchasing an additional 715,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,180,000 after purchasing an additional 108,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,375,000 after buying an additional 145,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.5 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $121.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

