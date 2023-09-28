Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,704 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 537,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,506. The stock has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.95.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

