Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $713,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.07. 2,137,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,441,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

