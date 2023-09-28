Zullo Investment Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,642. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.52. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $447,931.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $443,028,498.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.