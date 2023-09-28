TAP Consulting LLC Has $7.20 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.8% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,108 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $176.82. 5,416,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,323,096. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $199.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

