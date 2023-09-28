ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Holdings Lessened by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,383 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SH. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 485,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 44,708 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 34.1% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 148,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 25.0% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,267.5% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,123,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,469,000 after buying an additional 2,033,467 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.1 %

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,922,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,725,182. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

