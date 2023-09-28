TAP Consulting LLC Grows Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.14% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,171. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $96.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.74.

