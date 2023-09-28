TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,756. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $91.37 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.63.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

