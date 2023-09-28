Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.7% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,180.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.65. 279,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,915. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.