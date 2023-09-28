Eastern Bank Sells 1,004 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Eastern Bank cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sysco by 5,475.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after buying an additional 1,748,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 185,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,179. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

