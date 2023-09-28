Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.7 %

ECL stock opened at $167.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.93.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

