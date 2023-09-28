Range Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after acquiring an additional 206,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after purchasing an additional 782,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,360,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,702 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $263.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.42. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

