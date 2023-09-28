McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 127.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in McDonald’s by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,816 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $263.64 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.42. The stock has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

