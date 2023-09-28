Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 5 Cheap Ways to Ride The AI Supercycle to Profits
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Low Beta Stocks To Offset A Possible Hard Landing
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 3 Intriguing ETFs Trading Under $10 a Share
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.