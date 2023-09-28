Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 58.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $16,589,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.82. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

